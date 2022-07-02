Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,443 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

