Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

