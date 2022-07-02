Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $154,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

