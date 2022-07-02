Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 3,495 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 22,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 91,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 36,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.