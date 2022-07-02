Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

