StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

