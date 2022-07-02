First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

