Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,200 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $296,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

