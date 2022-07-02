Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

