Cwm LLC Purchases 38,080 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $23,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

