Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

