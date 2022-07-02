360 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

