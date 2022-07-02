Riverview Trust Co Has $114,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $110.93 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

