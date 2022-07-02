PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

