Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

