Private Capital Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 52.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 52.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $149.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.