Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.