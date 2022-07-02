Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

