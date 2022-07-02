Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

