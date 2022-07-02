Cwm LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.