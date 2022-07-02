Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,513 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

