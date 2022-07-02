Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.40.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.