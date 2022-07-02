Riverview Trust Co Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $210.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

