Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,353 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

