Private Capital Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.