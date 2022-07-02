Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 906 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day moving average is $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

