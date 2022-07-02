Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

