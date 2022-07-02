Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 458 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,380,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

CHKP stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

