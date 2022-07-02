Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

