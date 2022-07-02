Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.