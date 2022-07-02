Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.