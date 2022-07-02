Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

