Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,589 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 255,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 93,637 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

