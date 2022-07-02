Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

