Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

