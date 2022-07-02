Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.