Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.