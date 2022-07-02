Cwm LLC Purchases 2,081 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

