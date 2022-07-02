Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 387,818 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,595 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 643,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 434,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $48.57 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25.

