Cwm LLC Purchases 5,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

