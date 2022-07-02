Cwm LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 861,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 187,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 110,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

