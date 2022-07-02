Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,911 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

