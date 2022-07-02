Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,858 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

