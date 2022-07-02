Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.75 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.