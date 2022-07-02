First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $409,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.
Shares of CMBS opened at $48.38 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.