First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $409,000 in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of CMBS opened at $48.38 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

