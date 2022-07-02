iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $100.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.