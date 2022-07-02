First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

