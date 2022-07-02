First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 701.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

