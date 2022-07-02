Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gentex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.36 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.