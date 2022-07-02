The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

